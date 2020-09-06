Alexander Zverev will take on Alejandro Davidovic Fokina in the Round of 16 of the US Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York on September 6, 2020 (Sunday). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two rising tennis superstars and fans searching for live streaming of Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovic Fokina, can scroll down below for more details. US Open 2020: Serena Williams Beats Sloane Stephens 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, Progresses to Fourth Round.

Alexander Zverev will be looking to get his best-ever finish in the US Open as he hopes to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in his career. But will face Fokina who is also looking to reach the last eight of a grand slam for the first time. Both [layers have been taken to the limit in their previous matches and this game is expected to be played in a similar fashion. US Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Men's Doubles Quarterfinals.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Men’s Round of 16 Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovic Fokina round of 16 match in men's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 05, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York. The clash has a tentative start time of 09:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Men’s Round of 16 Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovic Fokina match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovic Fokina Men’s Round of 16 Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovic Fokina US Open 2020 women's singles third round match online for its fans in India.

