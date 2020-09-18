U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open 2020 due to a hamstring injury. It's a massive blow for the tournament as the Japanese star was in sensational touch in the recently-concluded U.S. Open 2020. With this, Osaka joins defending champion Ash Barty to miss French Open, which is set to go underway on September 27 in Paris. The World No. 3 made the major announcement on her official Twitter account. Osaka said that "Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year," wrote Osaka on the micro-blogging website. Naomi Osaka Says 'My Ancestors Blood Reminds That I Cannot Lose' Following US Open 2020 and Third Grand Slam Victory.

"My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay -- these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this year," she added. Osaka injured her hamstring last month at the Western & Southern Open due to which she even had to miss the finals of the tournament. The 22-year-old wore heavy tape during the U.S. Open but managed to clinch the title. However, Osaka also ensured her fans that she'll get back in action soon. "Miss you guys you will see me sooner than later," she wrote on Twitter. Naomi Osaka Credits People Saying ‘Keep Politics Out of Sport’ for Inspiring Her to Win US Open 2020.

View Post:

Speaking of Osaka's triumph in the U.S. Open, the youngster was one set down against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the finals. However, she made a thrilling comeback and registered a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory, winning her third grand slam title. Apart from putting up a sensational show, the Japanese star was also in the news for her supports towards Black Live Matter campaign. She wore masks with victims names printed on them, wearing seven different names for seven different games.

