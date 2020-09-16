During the recently concluded US Open 2020, champions Naomi Osaka made a huge statement both on and off the field. Along with winning the Grand Slam, the Japanese tennis star also raised awareness about social and racial injustice as she honoured the victims of racial discrimination in the United States of America by wearing face masks with their name on it. Naomi Osaka Says 'My Ancestors Blood Reminds That I Cannot Lose' Following US Open 2020 and Third Grand Slam Victory.

In her recent Twitter post, Naomi Osaka credited all the people telling her to ‘keep politics out of sports’ for inspiring her to win the grand slam. The recently crowned US Open champion also added that she will continue to raise awareness about social discrimination around the world as long as possible. Naomi Osaka Enters Stadium for US Open 2020 First Round Match Wearing a Breonna Taylor Black Mask.

‘All the people that were telling me to “keep politics out of sports”, (which it wasn’t political at all), really inspired me to win. You better believe I’m gonna try to be on your tv for as long as possible.’ The Japanese tennis star wrote on her Twitter.

See Post

All the people that were telling me to “keep politics out of sports”, (which it wasn’t political at all), really inspired me to win. You better believe I’m gonna try to be on your tv for as long as possible. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 15, 2020

During her round one clash against Misaki Doi, Naomi wore a face mask to honour Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. She then wore masks with names of Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, and Trayvon Martin during the round two, three and four respectively.

During her quarter-final clash, Osaka wore a face mask with George Floyd’s name on it and then wore masks with the names of Philando Castile and Tamir Rice in the semi-finals and finals respectively.

