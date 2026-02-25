22 Years Later, Steve Bucknor Admits 2003 Brisbane LBW Decision Against Sachin Tendulkar Was a Mistake (Watch Videos)
Over two decades after the infamous "Gabba howler", legendary West Indian umpire Steve Bucknor has publicly expressed regret for his controversial dismissal of Sachin Tendulkar.
Legendary cricket official Steve Bucknor has finally broken his 22-year silence regarding one of the most debated umpiring decisions in the history of the sport. In a candid interview with the West Indies Cricket Umpires’ Association on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, the 79-year-old admitted that his decision to adjudge Sachin Tendulkar out leg-before-wicket (LBW) during the 2003-04 Brisbane Test was a definitive error. Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Extends Invitation to Son’s Wedding (See Pics).
The admission brings a sense of closure to a moment that has lingered in the minds of cricket fans for more than two decades. Bucknor, who officiated in a record 128 Tests and five consecutive World Cup finals, acknowledged the lasting impact of the call. "Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it’s a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it," Bucknor told the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association in a viral video.
Steve Bucknor Admits 'It Was a Mistake'
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Steve Bucknor Explains What Made him Give Sachin Tendulkar Out
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The Flashpoint at The Gabba
The incident occurred during the series opener of the 2003-04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Tendulkar, then at the height of his powers, was facing Australian pacer Jason Gillespie. In an attempt to shoulder arms to a delivery that jagged back sharply, Tendulkar was struck high on the pads.
Following a vociferous appeal from Gillespie and wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, Bucknor raised his finger to dismiss the "Master Blaster" for a three-ball duck. The decision was immediately met with disbelief by commentators and fans alike. The late Tony Greig, on air at the time, famously described it as a "dreadful decision," noting that the ball was clearly clearing the stumps due to the additional bounce of the Gabba pitch.
Watch: Steve Bucknor's Infamous Decision
Steve Bucknor vs Sachin Tendulkar AWFUL LBW 2003 at GABBA .. Happy birthday on behalf of sachin nd all his fans to 'Slow death' steve bucknor .. stay blessed ! 💐🥞🎂🍰💐 @sachin_rt@100MasterBlastr @ICC@BCCI @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/qfLOuDGRHM
— Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (@Sachin_rt_200) May 31, 2019
Reflecting on the "Mistake"
Bucknor’s recent comments reflect the immense pressure on umpires in the pre-DRS (Decision Review System) era, where split-second human judgment was final. Recalling the thought process behind the finger, Bucknor noted the difficulty of living with such high-profile errors.
"Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on," he added. The former umpire’s admission settles a debate that replays had long ago confirmed: that the ball would have flown well over the stumps.
A History of Contention
The Brisbane LBW was not the only instance where Bucknor and Tendulkar found themselves at the centre of controversy. Two years later, during a Test against Pakistan at Eden Gardens, Bucknor ruled Tendulkar out caught behind off Abdul Razzaq. Television replays showed a significant gap between the bat and the ball, yet the finger went up despite a relatively muted appeal.
These recurring incidents led to a frosty perception of the relationship between the umpire and the Indian icon. However, Tendulkar has historically addressed the matter with humor. During an interaction with fans, when asked about his "relationship" with the official, Tendulkar jokingly suggested, "When I am batting, give him boxing gloves to wear so he can't raise his finger."
Closure for an Era
While Bucknor retired from the elite panel in 2009, his legacy in India remained largely defined by these contentious calls. By publicly owning the error 22 years later, Bucknor has provided a rare moment of transparency from the era of "naked-eye" officiating.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).