Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff would join forces with veteran Venus Williams when she takes on 13th seeded Ellen Perez and Zheng Sasai in the first round of the women's doubles in French Open on Wednesday. The match would be held on Court 9 at 5:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Gauff had come into the spotlight two years ago when she defeated Serena Williams in the first round in Wimbledon.Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez, French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Tennis Match in India?

This is the very first time that the duo would be participating as teammates in Grand Slam competition. Gauff had made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with her doubles partner Caty McNally in 2020 and 2021. Williams on the other hand, also has a lot of experience in doubles competition. She has 14 titles with her younger sister Serena.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Coco Gauff and Venus Williams vs Ellen Perez and Zheng Sasai Women's Doubles Match?

The match would be played in Court 9 on June 2, Wednesday. It starts at 5:15pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Coco Gauff and Venus Williams vs Ellen Perez and Zheng Sasai Women's Doubles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Coco Gauff and Venus Williams vs Ellen Perez and Zheng Sasai Women's Doubles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Coco Gauff and Venus Williams vs Ellen Perez and Zheng Sasai Women's Doubles Match?

Coco Gauff and Venus Williams vs Ellen Perez and Zheng Sasai Women's Doubles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

