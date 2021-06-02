Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Spaniard Pedro Martinez in the second round of French Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Court Suzanne Lenglen on June 02, 2021 (Wednesday). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two players and they will be aiming for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Quarter-Final Thriller at Australian Open 2021.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been one of the up-and-coming stars and will be looking to deliver on his potential and win a first major Grand Slam. The Greek defeated Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the first round in straight sets and will be looking to continue that run. Meanwhile, Pedro Martinez is having one of the best years in his career, reaching the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year, and will hope to replicate that run.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez Men's Singles Match?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 02, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Court Suzanne Lenglen and it has a tentative start time of 05:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Pedro Martinez Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

