Iga Swiatek and Irina-Camelia Begu are all set for a mouthwatering tie in the Wimbledon 2021. The match will be held at Court no 12. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview for the game. This is the first time that the two stalwarts are meeting each other, so there is no head-to-head record between the two. Iga reached round three of the tournament after defeating Su-Wei Hsieh 6-4 6-4 and Vera Zvonareva 6-1 6-3. Sania Mirza & Bethanie Mattek-Sands Pose for an Adorable Picture With Baby Izhaan After a Win At Wimbledon 2021, 1st Round (See Pic).

Whereas, Irina-Camelia made it to the third round after defeating Katie Volynets 6-4 7-5 and Petra Martic 7-5 6-77 6-3. Iga Swiatek has her best result was reaching the 1st round in 2019. Swiatek has a win-loss record in the last 6 years having won 78 per cent of her matches (140-39). 3-1 on the grass in 2021. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Iga Swiatek vs Irina-Camelia Begu Women's Singles Third Round Match?

Iga Swiatek vs Irina-Camelia Begu's third-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 2, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played on Centre Court and will not start anytime before 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Iga Swiatek vs Irina-Camelia Begu Women's Singles Third Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Iga Swiatek vs Irina-Camelia Begu Women's singles round three match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Iga Swiatek vs Irina-Camelia Begu Women's Singles Round 3 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Iga Swiatek vs Irina-Camelia Begu match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

