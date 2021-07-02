Sania Mirza and her partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands went on to win the first round of the Wimbledon 2021. They defeated sixth seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the tournament and advanced to the second round. Post this, the two posed for a picture with baby Izhaan who had come to cheer for the duo. He was seated on the sidelines of the court with his spiderman soft toy. Sania posted the adorable picture and posted the same on social media. Sania Mirza/ Bethanie Mattek-Sands Beat Alexa Guarachi/Desirae Krawczyk 7-4, 6-3 in Wimbledon 2021.

"Round 1, Smiles, Spiderman cheering us on Wimbledon," read the caption of the snap. Needless to say that the snap got more than one lakh likes on social media. Mirza will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and will be paired up with Ankita Raina for the same. This will be the fourth time that she will be featuring in the Olympics, whereas for Ankita Raina this will be her debut stint a the mega-event.

Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by the Indian tennis ace below:

Sania Mirza will be flying to Tokyo without her son Izhaan as Japan is not allowing the athlete's families to fly with them owing to COVID-19 restrictions. Shoaib Malik will be staying with the family around this time. "Leaving him at any time is difficult. I try to do it as little as possible," said Sania. The Wimbledon 2021 will be quite a good build-up for the tennis ace ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

