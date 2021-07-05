World number one Novak Djokovic will again start as then favourite when he faces Chilean Cristian Garin in the round of 16 clash of Wimbledon 2021. The match will be played on Centre Court on July 05, 2021 (Monday). This will be the second meeting between the two stars with the Serbian leading the head-to-head 1-0. Meanwhile, fans searching for Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin, Wimbledon 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer Beats Cameron Norrie to Enter Fourth Round for 18th Time.

Novak Djokovic has been sensational so far in the tournament, winning all his games in straight sets despite being tested a couple of times and will once again look to replicate a similar kind of performance. Meanwhile, Cristian Garin hasn’t had an easy tide until now but has been able to overcome the obstacles something he will hope to repeat against the world number one. Wimbledon 2021: Full Crowds at Centre Court and Number 1 Court Allowed from Quarterfinals to Finals.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin Men's Singles Round of 16 Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin round of 16 match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 05, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played on Centre Court and has a tentative start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin Men's Singles Round of 16 Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin Men's singles round three match will be available on either of Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin Men's Singles Round of 16 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin round of 16 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

