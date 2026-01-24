Ten-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic came perilously close to disqualification today after an angry outburst saw him smash a ball that narrowly missed a ball girl during his third-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, January 24, 2026, has reignited concerns over the Serbian's on-court temperament and his history with such infractions. Yulia Putintseva Mocks 'Disrespectful' Australian Open 2026 Crowd, Credits Rabbit Song for Win Over Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez.

The dramatic moment unfolded during the second set of the match, after Djokovic had taken the first set and was leading. Following a point where his opponent, van de Zandschulp, pushed a shot long, a visibly frustrated Djokovic "wildly smashed" the ball towards the side of the court. The ball flew "just centimetres away" from a ball girl who was crouched by the net, leaving commentators in shock.

Novak Djokovic Comes Close To DQ

Novak Djokovic nearly hit a ballkid while smashing the ball away against Botic Van de Zandschulp. Had it hit the ballkid he would be looking at a possible disqualification.. Umpire didn’t give out a warning.pic.twitter.com/0l9SjKAECX — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) January 24, 2026

A Close Call and Umpire's Warning

The ball girl, who appeared to have no time to react, barely flinched as the ball whizzed past her head. Had the ball made contact, officials would have had "no choice but to default him," according to reports. Commentators on the world feed, including Colin Fleming, expressed their astonishment, with Fleming stating, "Oh my goodness, it's less than a metre from a default." Djokovic offered a "half-hearted apology" to the girl and received a "stern look" from Australian chair umpire John Blom, who reportedly addressed the player at the subsequent change of ends. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Advances To Men's Singles Fourth Round.

Echoes of the 2020 US Open

The incident immediately drew parallels to the 2020 US Open, where Djokovic was famously defaulted from his fourth-round match after inadvertently hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball struck in frustration. The Grand Slam rulebook explicitly states that players shall not "violently, dangerously or with anger hit, kick or throw a tennis ball within the precincts of the tournament site except in the reasonable pursuit of a point during a match." This latest near-miss underscores the fine line players walk when expressing frustration on court.

Despite the moment of high tension, Djokovic managed to regain his composure and ultimately secured his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open, defeating Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4)). He also took a medical timeout in the third set for an apparent ankle issue, adding to the drama of his victory. While the 24-time Grand Slam champion continues his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of uncontrolled temper on the professional tennis circuit.

