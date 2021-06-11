It is a big ticket semi-final as Novak Djokovic takes on Rafael Nadal in the French Open 2021 semi-final. Nadal defeated Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinal as he inches closer to his 14th Roland Garros title. Djokovic, on the other hand, outplayed Lorenzo Musetti to make it to the last four. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal live streaming online, then continue reading. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2021 Semi-Final: Here’s a Look at the Last Five Matches Between the Two Tennis Stars.

There is almost nothing to separate the two when it comes to head-to-head. Djokovic leads Nadal 29-28. However, at French Open, it is Nadal apparently who takes lead and has won seven seven out of eight matches.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Men's Singles semi-final Match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal match in the French Open 2021 men's singles semi-final would be played on Friday, June 11 IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Philippe-Chatrier court. It is expected to start anytime after at 9:30 PM. Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic Sweat it Out on Court Ahead of French Open 2021 Semi-Final (Watch Video, See Pics).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Men's Singles Semi-Final Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal men's singles semi-final match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Men's Singles Semi-Final Match Online in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Men's Singles semi-final Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2021 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).