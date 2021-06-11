Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all set to battle their wits out in the mouthwatering tie of the French Open 2021 semi-final. The match will be held at the Philippe-Chatrier. Ahead of the game, the two were seen sweating it hard out on the court. While Djoko posted a video featuring himself while practicing some drills, Nadal posted a picture of himself on Instagram. The two players have met each other for the 58th time and they share an interesting history when it comes to the head-to-head record. Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2021 Semi-Final: Here’s a Look at the Last Five Matches Between the Two Tennis Stars.

The Serbian tennis ace has won 29 matches out of 58 and the remaining ones are won by Nadal. The last time the two stalwarts met each other was during the Italian Open 2021. The match lasted for three long hours and both players were left no stone unturned to win the fixture. However, it was the Spaniard who walked away with the last laugh as he won the match 7–5, 1–6, 6–3 to win his 10th title at the Italian Open.

Now, let's have a look at the picture and video shared by both stalwarts:

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Post by Djokovic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

The match will be held at 9.00 pm and the two players will be raring to go against each other. Do stay glued to this space for more updates about the game.

