Fourteen-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, Pete Sampras celebrates his 49th birthday on August 12, 2020 (Wednesday). Sampras enjoyed a distinction in tennis career, which began in 1988 and ended with a victorious 2002 US Open. He holds numerous records to his name, the biggest being six Wimbledon titles in a span of seven years and an unbeaten streak of eight consecutive Grand Slam final wins. As Sampras turns 49, take a look at some interesting facts about him. US Open 2020: Svetlana Kuznetsova Pulls Out of Grand Slam Event Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sampras turned professional in 1988 as a 16-year-old teen and jumped 796 rankings in his very first year. He started the year as an 893rd-ranked player and ended it as a World No 97. Sampras showed promised right his teenage years and beat defending US Open champion Mats Wilander in the second round his only second appearance at the Flushing Meadows. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Roger Federer Says Haven't Been Home This Long in 25 Years.

Pete Sampras was born to Sammy and Georgia in Washington D.C. on August 11, 1971

Sampras idolised Rod Laver and even played a tennis match against the great as an 11-year-old

Pete Sampras still holds the ATP record of ending six consecutive years as a World No 1 from 1993 to 1998

He is the only tennis player to win eight consecutive Grand Slam finals and he did it between 1995 Wimbledon and 200 US Open

Sampras is the youngest ever US Open Grand Slam champion. He was 19 years and 28 days when he beat Andre Agassi to win his maiden Grand Slam title

He was the second tennis player after Ken Rosewall to win a Grand Slam title in his teens, 20s and 30s. Rafael Nadal has since gone to script the same record after winning the 2020 US Open

Pete Sampras is the only tennis player to enjoy an unbeaten Wimbledon final record. He played seven Grand Slam finals at the All England Club and won all seven

During his playing days, Sampras was nicknamed “Pistol Pete” due to his precise and powerful serve

Pete Sampras was the first to beat Roy Emerson’s record 12 men’s Grand Slam titles

Sampras ended his career with 14 Grand Slam titles, then a record most number of majors won by a men’s player. His record has since been surpassed by Roger Federer (20), Nadal (19) and Novak Djokovic (17)

Pete Sampras holds the joint record of playing in at least one Grand Slam final for 11 consecutive years. Ivan Lendl is the only other player to have held that record

Sampras ended his tennis career with two Australian Open, seven Wimbledon and five US Open titles making him the first men’s player to win 14 Grand Slam titles. He is also only second to Federer when it comes to staying World No 1 for the longest time. Federer held for 310 weeks while Sampras is at second with a total of 286 weeks. Happy Birthday legend!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).