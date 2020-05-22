Novak Djokovic Quotes With Images: 10 Thought-Provoking Sayings by Serbian Tennis Star

Novak Djokovic Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Novak Djokovic celebrates his 33rd birthday. Born on May 22, 1987, Djokovic has gone to become one of the greatest tennis players of all-time. With 17 Grand Slam titles, he is also the third-most decorated male tennis player after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is also the current World No 1 ranked men’s tennis player and the first men in the open era and only second after Australia’s Ken Rosewall in tennis’ history to win a Grand Slam title in three different decades. The Serbian won his first Grand Slam title (2008) in the 2000s before winning 15 more majors in the 2010s and scripting history with another Australian Open win 2020, giving him the rare record of tasting Grand Slam wins in three different decades. Novak Djokovic Opens About Wanting to Quit Tennis in 2010 and Fighting Back Disappointing Defeats to Become 17-Time Grand Slam Champion.

Born in Belgrade, then under Yugoslavia, Djokovic dreamt of becoming a tennis player after watching Pete Sampras on television. He started playing tennis at the age of and was spotted by popular tennis coach Jelena Gencic two years later. Gencic, who also discovered and nurtured Monica Seles, took a young Djokovic under her wings and developed him.

Djokovic has since turned into not only a great tennis player but also a statesman for sport and for world peace. He is also a member of a “Champions for Peace” club that is committed to promoting peace through sport. On his 33rd birthday, take a look at some quotes by Novak Djokovic.

"People Look Up to Me As Somebody Who Is Able to Switch the Image of Our Country From Negative to Positive."

"Those Born Into Poverty or on the Margins of Society Require Our Extra Support to Realize Their Dreams."

"I Stopped Thinking Too Much About What Could Happen and Relied on My Physical and Mental Strength to Play the Right Shots at the Right Time."

"Serbian History Tells That the Family Is the Most Important Thing and You Have to Stick With the Family."

"I Want to Help Children in Serbia and Around the World so They Can Realize Their Dreams."

"I Want the Same Thing I’ve Wanted Since I Was 7 Years Old. I Want to Be No. 1."

"The Winner Is the One Who Believes in Victory More."

"When the Last Point Is Done, We Are Humans. Give Your Opponent a Hug and Say, ‘Great Fight,’ and That’s All."

" I Know That Success Does Not Come at Once, It Is Not a Thing Achieved Overnight. It Is the Result of Many, Many, Many Years of Working and Trying to Achieve Goals."

"I Always Tried to Win. I Was As Competitive as I Am Today."

Apart from 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic has also won five ATP Finals titles, 34 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles and 14 ATP Tour 500 titles. He has also led the Serbian tennis team to a Davis Cup win 2010 and to the 2020 ATP Cup title, in which he beat Rafael Nadal to seal the victory. Djokovic is one of only eight players to achieve a career Grand Slam and only third to hold all four majors at the same time.