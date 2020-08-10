New York, Aug 10 (AP) Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 U.S. Open champion, added her name to the growing group of players withdrawing from the Grand Slam tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kuznetsova wrote Monday on Instagram that she was pulling out of the U.S. Open and the tournament preceding it at the same site in New York.

Also Read | Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Europa League 2019-20: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Other Players to Watch Out in MUN vs COP Football Match.

The Western & Southern Open starts Aug. 22; the U.S. Open starts Aug. 31. Kuznetsova wrote: “I feel very sad, because I have been (waiting) for these tournaments so much, but the pandemic changes all plans."

The 35-year-old Russian, who also won the 2009 French Open, has been ranked as high as No. 2 in singles. She is currently No. 32, which would have put her in line to be seeded at Flushing Meadows.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: England Star Will Stay At Borussia Dortmund, Says Club Director Michael Zorc.

Three of the top seven women in the rankings, including No. 1 Ash Barty, have pulled out of the U.S. Open, as have the defending men's champion, Rafael Nadal, and others such as Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)