Rafael Nadal will take on Casper Ruud in the French Open 2022 finals. The clash will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court on June 05, 2022 (Sunday) at 06:30 PM IST. The Spaniard will be aiming to extend his record at Roald Garros while the Croatian is hoping to register an upset. Meanwhile, fans searching for Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Iga Swiatek Wins French Open 2022 Title With 6–1, 6–3 Win Over Coco Gauff, Extends Unbeaten Run.

Rafael Nadal has been sensational at Roland Garros this year and is aiming for his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, Casper Ruud has defied many expectations to reach his maiden Grand Slam title but faces a huge task against the King of Clay if he is to win and register a major upset.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud French Open 2022 Final Tennis Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the French Open 2022. Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 (Hindi commentary), Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) and Sony SIX will provide the live telecast of the Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud final tennis match in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud French Open 2022 Final Tennis Match?

As Sony Sports Network has the telecast rights of the French Open 2022 in India, its OTT platform SonyLIV will provide live streaming online of Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud French Open 2022 final match. However, users will need to subscribe to the services.

