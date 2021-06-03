Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer continues his path towards a 21st Grand Slam title and a first Roland Garros triumph since 2009 when he faces Croatian Marin Cilic in the second round of the ongoing French Open 2021. The clash will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court on June 03, 2021 (Thursday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Marin Cilic vs Roger Federer, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Roger Federer Does a Leonardo DiCaprio! Tennis Ace Shares 'Leaning Eiffel Tower' Pic.

The two players share an age-old rivalry and have faced each other 10 times in their career with Roger Federer leading the head-to-head record 9-1. The Swiss star was dominant in his opening game of the French Open 2021 defeating Denis Istomin in straight sets. Meanwhile, Marin Cilic was tested by Arthur Rinderknech but eventually managed to beat the Frenchman in straight sets. Roger Federer 'Jumps to New Week' With an Amazing Artwork Made by Fan.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Men's Singles Match?

Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 02, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Court Philippe-Chatrier and it has a tentative start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

