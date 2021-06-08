Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Daniil Medvedev in the French Open 2021 quarterfinal match. It is a battle between fifth and second seed players with Daniil Medvedev better seeded. Who will enter the Roland Garros 2021 semifinals? Only time will tell! Meanwhile, fans searching for Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev, French Open 2021 live streaming and tv telecast details can scroll down below. Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina , French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Tennis Match in India?

When it comes to head-to-head, Medvedev leads Tsitsipas 6-1 in seven outings. The 25-year-old Russian Tennis star made it to the French Open quarterfinal for the first time in his career after beating Cristian Garin.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev match in French Open 2021 quarterfinal will take place on June 08, 2021 (Tuesday mid-night). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match Online in India?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

