Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz scored a 6-2, 6-3 third-round victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime to extend his Indian Wells winning streak to eight matches, continuing his bid to advance to the semifinals for the third straight year in the desert. Alcaraz smothered Auger-Aliassime and broke for 3-2 in the first set. His serve often presented him the opportunities to attack early in rallies. The defense remains. Offering up a defensive lob midway in the second set, Auger-Aliassime erred on a smash and couldn’t believe it. Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Wins Rematch Against Linda Noskova at Indian Wells 2024 After Losing to Her at Australian Open.

The Spaniard broke for 1-0 in the second and Auger-Aliassime did well to keep the set close thereafter. He saved break points at 1-3 and escaped from deuce at 2-4. But Alcaraz got the second break, which happened to be the match, when Auger-Aliassime sent a forehand into the net. Next up for the Alcaraz is a fourth-round showdown with Fabian Marozsan, a chance for Alcaraz to avenge his shock defeat to the Hungarian last May in Rome.

On the other hand, the Italian Jannik Sinner cruised past 25th seed Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday afternoon to reach the and extend his winning streak to 17 matches. Sinner is undefeated in 2024 (14-0) and behind titles at the Australian Open and Rotterdam is up to No. 2 in the ATP Live Rankings. He will face 16th seed Ben Shelton or 22nd seed Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the quarterfinals. Novak Djokovic Wins in Return to Indian Wells Open 2024 After Five-Year Absence; Coco Gauff Rallies To Avoid Early Exit.

In another action, Stefanos Tsitsipas toppled Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-3 to sail into the fourth round for the first time since 2021. He will next play Jiri Lehecka, who ousted Andre Rublev with straight sets 6-4, 6-4 win.

