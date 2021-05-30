Stefanos Tsitsipas opens his French Open 2021 campaign as he takes on Jeremy Chardy. The two players have met each other five times before today’s contest. Tsitsipas, ranked no.5 by ATP, starts as favourite to win this clash. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jeremy Chardy French Open 2021 live streaming and telecast in India, then continue reading. French Open 2021 Schedule, Official Broadcaster in India and Other Things You Need to Know Ahead of This Year’s Roland Garros.

There is not much to separate the two when it comes to head-to-head and Tsitsipas leads it by just 3-2. Having won the Lyon Open recently, Tsitsipas, who was one of the semi-finalists last season, will be confident to do well in French Open 2021.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jeremy Chardy Men's Singles Match?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jeremy Chardy match in French Open 2021 will take place on May 30, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at Philippe Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 07:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jeremy Chardy Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jeremy Chardy Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the game.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jeremy Chardy Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jeremy Chardy men’s singles match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2021 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).