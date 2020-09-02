Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to win a round at a Grand Slam in seven years. The Indian tennis star defeated American Bradley Klahn in his US Open 2020 first round match. The contest lasted two hours and 12 minutes as Indian emerged winner by 6-1 6-3 3-6 6-1. Meanwhile, Sumit has thanked Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, his foundation and others after his historic win in the Grand Slam event. Somdev Devavarman was the last Indian to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam, he defeated Lukas Lacko at the US Open 2013. US Open 2020: Sumit Nagal Advances to Second Round of Grand Slam After Win Over Bradley Klahn.

“My first Slam win. It was definitely a special moment and a match I will not forget. Thank you everyone for the wishes. Next match on Thursday, gonna be a fun one Special thanks to my team - @vkfofficial @imVkohli @SOLINCOsports @IndianOilcl @lottosport,” tweeted Sumit.

Here’s Sumit’s Tweet

The 23-year-old Indian tennis sensation will now face world number three Dominic Thiem in the third round clash. Sumit may not be the favourite to win his much-anticipated clash against Thiem but is expected to make things slightly for the 26-year-old Austrian.

