Former tennis player Maria Sharapova, who is engaged to British businessman Alexander Gilkes, has announced her pregnancy. Sharapova took to Instagram to reveal about her pregnancy, interestingly on her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!,” wrote Sharapova, who turned 35 years of age on 19 April. She added in her Instagram post, “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty," the five-time Grand Slam winner wrote on her Instagram. Reportedly, Sharapova has been in a relationship with Alexander Gilkes since 2018. Maria Sharapova Announces her Pregnancy in a Cute Instagram Post.

In December 2020, Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes announced that they were engaged. Before that the 42-year-old Alexander Gilkes was often spotted with Maria Sharapova during her matches. Sharapova’s fans are interested in Alexander Gilkes and are searching about the British businessman online. Meanwhile, we bring you some of the details of Alexander Gilkes.

Who is Alexander Gilkes?

# Alexander Gilkes, 42, is a British businessman and art dealer.

# He was born in July 1979 in Camden, London, England.

# Alexander is the co-founder of Squared Circles which was launched in 2020.

# He was also the co-founder and the president of the online art auction house Paddle8 from 2011 to 2018.

# In 2012, Alexander Gilkes married fashion designer Misha Nonoo but in 2017 the couple opted for divorce.

Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from Tennis in 2020. The former World Number One also served a 15-month ban for doping before calling it quits.

