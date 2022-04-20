Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova has announced her pregnancy. The former Tennis player took to Instagram and posted a picture on her 35th birthday. Sharapova wrote, "Precious beginnings!!!" Sharapova wrote, adding: "Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)