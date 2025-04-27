Famous People Born on April 19: April 19 marks the birthdays of several iconic personalities across different fields. Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, supermodel and dietitian Maye Musk, tennis champion Maria Sharapova, and Hollywood stars like Kate Hudson and James Franco were born on this day. The list also includes TV host Jesse James, martial artist Shannon Lee, actress Ashley Judd, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, Brazilian football legend Rivaldo, actor Hayden Christensen, comedian Ali Wong, veteran actor Tim Curry, cricketer Jason Gillespie, and renowned umpire Dickie Bird. Indian actors Mukesh Rishi and Surekha Sikri, athlete Anju Bobby George, TV actor Laksh Lalwani, and Austrian footballer Marko Arnautović also share this special date.

Famous April 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Mukesh Ambani Maye Musk Maria Sharapova Kate Hudson James Franco Jesse James Shannon Lee Ashley Judd Arshad Warsi Rivaldo Hayden Christensen Ali Wong Tim Curry Jason Gillespie Dickie Bird Mukesh Rishi Surekha Sikri (19 April 1945 – 16 July 2021) Anju Bobby George Laksh Lalwani Marko Arnautović

