Tiger Woods has suffered from a major car accident in Los Angeles and is hospitalised due to multiple injuries. The untoward incident happened on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The officials say that he is extremely lucky to survive the accident. Woods did not appear under the influence of drug or alcohol and underwent surgery after a roll-over collision. The golf star was trapped in his vehicle and was conscious while being rescued. Needless to say, many eminent celebrities including former US President Barack Obama prayed for his speedy recovery. Tiger Woods Seriously Injured in Crash on Steep LA-area Road, Golf Star Suffers From Multiple Injuries.

Mike Tyson, Justin Thomas, Lewis Hamilton and many others took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. The crash happened near Palos Verdes peninsula which is a hilly area and is known for fatal accidents over the years. The legendary golfer was transferred to the local hospital by the firefighters. Now, let's have a look at the tweets posted by celebrities:

Justin Thomas

Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @TigerWoods and hoping for an amazing recovery. Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon 🐅!!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

Mike Tyson

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Another one

Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021

Stephen Curry

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. Woods has won 15 major golf championships.

