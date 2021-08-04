Tokyo, August 3: The Indian men's team will meet Germany in the bronze medal match while Australia and Belgium, the world's top two ranked teams, will clash for the hockey gold medal at the Olympic Games here on Thursday (August 5). Australia defeated Germany 3-1 in the second semi-final at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

India had lost to world champions Belgium 2-5 in the first semi-final earlier in the day. Australia have won their lone Olympic Games gold medal in 2004 in Athens while Belgium had lost to Argentina 2-4 in the final in 2016 in Rio. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of August 03: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results.

On Tuesday, Tim Brand (7th min), Blake Govers (27th min) and Lachlan Sharp (58th min) scored for Australia while Lukas Windfeder scored the lone goal for Germany in 10th minute. Australia had gone in lead early but Germany responded within three minutes. Govers made it 2-1 for the Kookaburras just three minutes before half-time.

Germany fought well in the third quarter but the Australian defence held strong. Germany had 12 shots at the goal while they made 20 circle penetrations while Australia had nine shots at the goal and just 10 circle entries.

Germany enjoyed 53 percent possession while Australia had 47. Germany earned six penalty corners and converted one while Australia capitalised on one of its two penalty corners.

