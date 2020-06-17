Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Set to Resume in August, Final to Be Played in Lisbon

Sports Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 08:27 PM IST
A+
A-
UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Set to Resume in August, Final to Be Played in Lisbon
The UEFA Champions League Trophy during the trophy tour in South (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

UEFA have announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 Champions League season will take place entirely in August 2020 with a majority of the matches being scheduled in Portugal. The finals of the prestigious tournament has been shifted Lisbon, Portugal and will be played on August 23, 2020. The UCL 2019-20 season has been halted since March 11, 2020, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA in released a statement on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) in which they announced the details of the reaming fixtures in the Champions League. The pending second-leg ties in the round of 16 will be played on August 7 & 8, with the further stages of the knock-out rounds being played as single-leg fixtures rather than the traditional two-legged affairs.

Schedule for Remaining Matches

As per UEFA’s statement, all the matches post round of 16 will be played at Benfica's Estadio da Luz Stadium and Sporting CP’s Jose Alvalade Stadium. However, a decision is still pending on the remaining as to where the unresolved Round of 16 ties will be played.

Official Statement

The governing body stated that the games could be either played at home team’s stadiums or it could be held in Portugal at Estadio do Dragao in Porto or the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes.

All the fixtures will be played at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 21:00 CET. The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul was scheduled to host this year’s final however, the stadium will now host the 2020-21 season final.

The Europa League, meanwhile, will be played as a straight knock-out tournament in Germany, with Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen serving as hosts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Lisbon UCL 2019-20 UCL 2019-20 New Dtaes UCL 2019-20 New Schedule UCL 2019-20 Schedule UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League 2019-20 UEFA Champions League 2019-20 New Schedule UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Restar Date UEFA Champions League New Date UEFA Champions League New Schedule
You might also like
Kylian Mbappe Must Leave Paris Saint-Germain to Realise Full Potential: Real Madrid Midfielder Luka Modric
Football

Kylian Mbappe Must Leave Paris Saint-Germain to Realise Full Potential: Real Madrid Midfielder Luka Modric
Portugal Day 2020: 12 Incredibly Interesting Facts About Portugal We Bet You Didn’t Know
World

Portugal Day 2020: 12 Incredibly Interesting Facts About Portugal We Bet You Didn’t Know
Champions League 2019–20: Portugal, Germany Front-Runners to Host UCL Final, Says Report
Football

Champions League 2019–20: Portugal, Germany Front-Runners to Host UCL Final, Says Report
Liverpool Shares Videos of Fans Celebrating UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Win, Says ‘Remember to Stay Safe’
Football

Liverpool Shares Videos of Fans Celebrating UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Win, Says ‘Remember to Stay Safe’
This Day That Year: When Sergio Ramos’ Last Minute Equaliser Helped Real Madrid Win UEFA Champions League 2014, Los Blancos Revisit Winning Moments (Watch Video)
Football

This Day That Year: When Sergio Ramos’ Last Minute Equaliser Helped Real Madrid Win UEFA Champions League 2014, Los Blancos Revisit Winning Moments (Watch Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Revisits Manchester United's UEFA Champions League 2007-2008 Title Win Over Chelsea (See Pic)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Revisits Manchester United's UEFA Champions League 2007-2008 Title Win Over Chelsea (See Pic)
Didier Drogba Reveals How ‘Maestro’ Juan Mata Inspired Chelsea to 2012 Champions League Win
Football

Didier Drogba Reveals How ‘Maestro’ Juan Mata Inspired Chelsea to 2012 Champions League Win
This Day, That Year: Barcelona Defeated Arsenal to Lift Their Second UEFA Champions League Trophy
Football

This Day, That Year: Barcelona Defeated Arsenal to Lift Their Second UEFA Champions League Trophy
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement