UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Set to Resume in August, Final to Be Played in Lisbon

UEFA have announced that the remainder of the 2019-20 Champions League season will take place entirely in August 2020 with a majority of the matches being scheduled in Portugal. The finals of the prestigious tournament has been shifted Lisbon, Portugal and will be played on August 23, 2020. The UCL 2019-20 season has been halted since March 11, 2020, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA in released a statement on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) in which they announced the details of the reaming fixtures in the Champions League. The pending second-leg ties in the round of 16 will be played on August 7 & 8, with the further stages of the knock-out rounds being played as single-leg fixtures rather than the traditional two-legged affairs.

Schedule for Remaining Matches

As per UEFA’s statement, all the matches post round of 16 will be played at Benfica's Estadio da Luz Stadium and Sporting CP’s Jose Alvalade Stadium. However, a decision is still pending on the remaining as to where the unresolved Round of 16 ties will be played.

Official Statement

The #UCL quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon between 12 and 23 August 2020. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. Read more ⬇️ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 17, 2020

The governing body stated that the games could be either played at home team’s stadiums or it could be held in Portugal at Estadio do Dragao in Porto or the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes.

All the fixtures will be played at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 21:00 CET. The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul was scheduled to host this year’s final however, the stadium will now host the 2020-21 season final.

The Europa League, meanwhile, will be played as a straight knock-out tournament in Germany, with Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen serving as hosts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).