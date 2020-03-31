UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson Set to Be Cancelled for Fifth Time

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The nightmare of every UFC fan is about to come true as the bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is set to be cancelled for the fifth time. The two Lightweight fighters were scheduled to face each other during the UFC 249 Pay-per-view but the much-anticipated clash is once again likely to be put off as the current Champion, Khabib could not leave Russia due to country’s border restrictions. The Russian MMA artist is currently in his hometown of Dagestan. Dana White Slams Media Over UFC 249 Coverage, Says ‘Event Will Take Place and You Don’t Have to Cover It’.

This was one of the fights that the mixed martial arts faithful were waiting for and even UFC President Dana White went out of his way for the match to take place despite him facing backlash for hosting the event during the looming threat of COVID-19. But it looks like UFC faithful will once again have to wait as the fight is all set to be cancelled due to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s travel restrictions. ‘Conor McGregor Deserves Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Lightweight Title if He Beats Me’, Says UFC Fighter Justin Gaethje.

‘Currently, I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day, although I don’t know what am I preparing for, because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same as the States, same in Europe, Emirates -- everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now.’ Khabib said in a video uploaded on Instagram.

It is also rumoured that UFC are looking to carry on with the pay-per-view event without Khabib and the Russian seems okay with it. 'Now I am hearing that they are looking to organise it with or without me. I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia. But I am here not on my own will. I hear they are looking to organise it with or without me. OK, go ahead.' He said.

There are rumours of UFC hosting the event in the United Arab Emirates as it is seemingly impossible to go ahead in the USA due to the rising cases of COVID 19. Now the question comes forward of who will face Tony Ferguson, there are many fighters for Dana White to choose from and even Dustin Porier has said that he is ready to fill the slot.