‘Conor McGregor Deserves Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Lightweight Title if He Beats Me’, Says UFC Fighter Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor after the win. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Conor McGregor made a sensational return to the octagon with an impressive first-round TKO win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. Ever since his return, there has only been one question on people’s mind, who will the Irishman face next? Kamara Usman, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov are discussed as McGregor’s next possible opponents with more focus given to the McGregor vs Khabib 2 fight for the lightweight belt. But Justin Gaethje believes that the Notorious One must beat him first to get a title shot. Conor McGregor Needs to Beat Justin Gaethje To Get Title Shot, Says Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager.

According to reports, Justin Gaethje could face Conor McGregor presumably at UFC 252 with the winner getting a shot at the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson, though nothing is confirmed. Khabib, on the other hand, has been very vocal about the Irishman’s chances at his belt saying he needs to win at least 10 more fights but Gaethje disagrees. Conor McGregor Throws Down Vicious Punches During Quarantine Workout, Henry Cejudo Tells Him to Focus on Grappling Instead.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, the American said ‘You know it's his choice. [Conor McGregor] picks who he fights... He knows that if he fights me and beats me, nobody — Khabib [Nurmagomedov], Ali [Abdelaziz], whoever — can’t say much about him earning it or deserving the title shot. But until then, he ain’t going to get it.’ Charles Oliveira Calls Out Conor McGregor After UFC Fight Night 170 Win, Says ‘I Would Fight Him in Any Weight’.

Justin Gaethje’s last fight was also against’ Cowboy’ Cerrone which he comfortably won and believes that he can beat McGregor too. Speaking to UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter Justin said ‘You can't lose how you lose to me. He can't. If he loses how you lose to me, he can never be Conor McGregor again.’