Dana White Slams Media Over UFC 249 Coverage, Says ‘Event Will Take Place and You Don’t Have to Cover It’

Dana White (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the UFC 249 event but President Dana White has confirmed that the vent will go on as scheduled at an undisclosed location. White also stated that nothing will stop UFC except a government shutdown. However, media have criticized the American for being persistent to continue with FC’s planned events despite every major sports league being shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. But White is having none of it and has slammed media for their coverage. ‘Conor McGregor Deserves Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Lightweight Title if He Beats Me’, Says UFC Fighter Justin Gaethje.

The main event of UFC 249 fight card, Khabib vs Ferguson, has already been postponed on four different occasions but fifth time is the charm as according to president Dana White the event will take place, though be it behind closed doors. Speaking to Barstool Sports, Dana said ‘I know everything. I’m not telling the media anything. I’m not telling them anything, ok? Because every day when I wake up there’s a bullsh*t story and somebody doesn’t like this or somebody doesn’t like that. I don’t give a f*ck what you think, what you like or don’t like.’ Charles Oliveira Calls Out Conor McGregor After UFC Fight Night 170 Win, Says ‘I Would Fight Him in Any Weight’.

‘On April 18th you either want to turn on the TV and watch this fight or you don’t. You don’t even have to f*cking show up because there’s not going to be any fans there. You don’t have to come cover it. You either want to watch it or you don’t’ added the UFC president.

Dana White has already postponed UFC London, UFC Columbus and UFC Portland but is persistent on completing the UFC 249 event. Some big fights are on the cars during this PPV as along with the Khabib vs Ferguson main-event, Jeremy Stephens will take on Calvin Kattar and Francis Ngannou is also rumoured to have an appearance.