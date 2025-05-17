Where to Watch United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) host Bangladesh in the two-match T20I series. The series marks the beginning of the international cricket season. Bangladesh are looking to rebuild their squad under new captain Litton Das for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to be held in India and Sri Lanka early next year. Meanwhile, for UAE vs BAN live streaming online and telecast details you can scroll down. UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Sharjah.

Bangladesh have named familiar faces in their squad with experienced players like Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy and Soumya Sarkar in the team. Muhammad Waseem, on the other hand, is in charge of the UAE as they look to seal an opportunity of playing against full member.

When is UAE vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The United Arab Emirates national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team 1st T20I 2025 takes place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 will begin at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). UAE vs BAN 2025: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Bangladesh's tour of United Arab Emirates.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UAE vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast partner in India, no viewing option of UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 will be on TV. For the UAE vs Bangladesh 2025 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of UAE vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2025?

However, fans in India will have an online viewing option of UAE vs Bangaldesh 2025 on FanCode. The UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 will be available for streaming on the FanCode app and website after purchasing an INR 25 match pass.

