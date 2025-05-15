The Bangladesh national cricket team will tour the United Arab Emirates for a T20I series, starting on May 17. Bangladesh and the UAE last faced each other in Dubai in 2022. Bangladesh won both T20Is and sealed the series 2-0. In the upcoming series, Bangladesh will look to continue their dominance, whereas the UAE will aim for a fightback. After the conclusion of the T20I series against UAE, the Bangladesh cricket team will then head to Pakistan for a thrilling five-match T20I series as they continue to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. For the UAE, these matches will serve as a crucial preparation for the much-awaited Asia Cup later this year. Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for April 2025.

Bangladesh will be playing their first white-ball match since their group stage exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 edition. Before the UAE tour, Bangladesh hosted Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series, which was levelled 1-1. UAE, on the other hand, played their last white-ball game against Scotland on May 14 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2. Meanwhile, fans can find BAN vs UAE T20I Series 2025, the schedule, squads, TV telecast, and online live-streaming details below.

UAE vs BAN T20I Series 2025 Full Schedule

Matches Date Venue Timings in IST (Indian Standard Time) 1st T20I 17TH May 2025 Sharjah 8:30 PM IST 2nd T20I 19th May 2025 Sharjah 8:30 PM IST

UAE vs BAN T20I Series 2025 Venues and Match Timings

The first T20I of the two-match series between Bangladesh and the UAE will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, May 17. The series opener will begin at 8:30 PM IST. The BAN vs UAE 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the same stadium in Sharjah on Monday, May 19. The series decider will start at 8:30 PM IST. Bizarre! All 10 Players of UAE Women’s National Cricket Team Retire Out Against Qatar After Batting for 16 Overs in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025; Here's Why.

UAE vs BAN T20I Series 2025 Squads

Bangladesh Cricket Team: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vc), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.

UAE Cricket Team: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh.

UAE vs BAN T20I Series 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Sadly for the Indian fans, the two-match T20I series between Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates will not be live broadcast in the country due to the absence of broadcasters for the T20I series. However, cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the UAE vs BAN two-match T20I series 2025 on the FanCode official app and website.

