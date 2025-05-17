UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Bangladesh takes on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the two-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 match takes place on April 17 and has a start time of 08:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. UAE vs BAN 2025: Squads, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Bangladesh's tour of United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh will be looking to build their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as they face UAE. Litton Das has been appointed as Bangladesh’s new T20I captain as the team features many known faces. Meanwhile, we have drafted the UAE vs BAN Dream11 fantasy playing XI for 1st T20I 2025. Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz Wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for April 2025.

UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Litton Das (BAN).

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Towhid Hridoy (BAN) and Muhammad Waseem (UAE).

All-Rounders: Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Mahedi Hasan (BAN), Dhruv Parashar (UAE) and Nishad Hossain (BAN).

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) and Simranjeet Singh (UAE).

UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Litton Das (c), Rishad Hossain (vc).

UAE vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Litton Das (BAN), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Soumya Sarkar (BAN), Mahedi Hasan (BAN), Dhruv Parashar (UAE) and Nishad Hossain (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BAN) and Simranjeet Singh (UAE).

