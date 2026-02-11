Who is Jutta Leerdam? Know All About YouTuber-Turned-Boxer Jake Paul's Fiancee Who Won Gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam secured her first Olympic gold medal at the 2026 Winter Games, breaking the Olympic record in the women’s 1000m while her fiance, Jake Paul, watched from the stands.
On 9 February 2026, Jutta Leerdam cemented her status as the premier female sprinter in speed skating by winning the gold medal in the women’s 1000m event at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. Skating in the final heat at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium, the 27-year-old Dutch star clocked a time of 1:12.31, setting a new Olympic record. Her performance narrowly beat out compatriot Femke Kok, who took silver with a time of 1:12.59, and Japan’s Miho Takagi, the defending champion from Beijing 2022, who finished with bronze. Gold Medal Breaks! Olympic Officials Investigate Faulty Medals at 2026 Winter Olympics.
The victory was particularly poignant for Leerdam, who had to settle for silver in the same event four years ago. After crossing the finish line, an emotional Leerdam was seen waving to a crowd of "Orange Army" fans and blowing a kiss to her fiancé, American influencer and boxer Jake Paul, who was seen visibly moved in the stands.
Who is Jutta Leerdam?
Born in 's-Gravenzande, Netherlands, in 1998, Leerdam transitioned from field hockey to speed skating at the age of 11. She rose to prominence quickly, winning her first world junior title in 2017. Viral Gold Medalist Celebration Video: Shirtless Benjamin Karl Celebrates in Snow At 2026 Winter Olympics.
Before her Olympic triumph in 2026, Leerdam had already established an elite resume:
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World Championships: Six-time gold medallist.
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European Titles: Multiple-time champion in the 1000m.
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World Sprint Champion: 2022 winner in the combined 500m and 1000m.
Beyond her athletic prowess, Leerdam is a significant figure in the digital space, boasting over five million followers on Instagram. Her ability to balance a high-profile commercial life with elite sporting results has made her one of the most recognisable faces in winter sports.
Juttta Leerdam Winning Moment
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Relationship with Jake Paul
Leerdam’s personal life has garnered international headlines since she began dating Jake Paul in early 2023. The pair met after Paul invited her to appear on his podcast via an Instagram message.
The couple announced their engagement in March 2025. Despite their different professional worlds, Leerdam in the traditional Olympic arena and Paul in the world of professional boxing and social media, they are frequently seen supporting each other at major events. Paul described the Olympic victory as "one of the most important sporting moments ever" in a tribute shared on social media.
Jutta Leerdam Celebrates with Jake Paul
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Jutta Leerdam Career Statistics and Achievements
|Category
|Details
|Full Name
|Jutta Monica Leerdam
|Nationality
|Dutch (Netherlands)
|Birth Date
|30 December 1998
|Olympic Medals
|Gold (2026, 1000m), Silver (2022, 1000m)
|2026 Olympic Time
|1:12.31 (Olympic Record)
|Specialisation
|Long-track sprint (500m and 1000m)
|Fiancé
|Jake Paul (Engaged March 2025)
Overcoming Pre-Games Scrutiny
Leerdam’s road to gold in 2026 was not without its challenges. In the days leading up to the event, she faced criticism in the Dutch media for her decision to travel to Italy via a private jet and for skipping the opening ceremony to focus on her recovery and training.
However, her record-breaking performance on the ice appeared to silence any detractors. Speaking after her win, Leerdam admitted she felt the pressure but stayed focused on her "tunnel vision" to peak at the right moment. "I told myself: 'You have 80 years to recover from this... You don't want to live with that regret,'" she told reporters.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).