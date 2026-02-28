From 'ChiChi vs Pinay Gold Medalist' to 'Angel Nuzhat' Viral Videos: The Truth Behind the Feb 2026 Ghost Files (File Image)

February has been a chaotic and dangerous month for internet users across South and Southeast Asia. Social media feeds on X (Twitter), TikTok, and Telegram were flooded with frantic searches for "leaked MMS" and "viral scandal" videos, dragging prominent digital creators into the centre of fabricated controversies.

From the Philippines to Pakistan, a specific roster of names dominated the search charts: Filipina creators Zyan Cabrera (Jerriel Cry4zee) and Vera Hill (ChiChi), Bangladeshi TikToker Angel Nujhat, Indian gaming star Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), and Pakistani influencer Sara Baloch. While these women span different countries and content niches, they all became victims of the same organised cybercrime blueprint.

A closer look at this month's top trending searches reveals a disturbing pattern. Cyber-criminals have perfected the art of the "Ghost File" scam, creating fake scandals using deepfakes, typo-squatting, and highly specific timestamps (like "19:34" or "12 minutes") to trick netizens into downloading malware.

From 'ChiChi vs Pinay Gold Medalist' to 'Angel Nuzhat' Viral Videos: The Truth Behind the Feb 2026 Ghost Files

Here is a fact-check roundup of the biggest viral video scams that trapped millions of users in February, and the real stories behind the clickbait.

1. The AI Hoax: The 'Pinay Gold Medalist' (Jerriel vs. ChiChi)

The Claim: A scandalous face-off video between two Filipina influencers, Jerriel and ChiChi, with Jerriel dubbed the "Pinay Gold Medalist."

The Reality: FAKE. The viral image of content creator Zyan Cabrera (Jerriel Cry4zee) wearing a gold medal was completely AI-generated, designed to hijack search algorithms during the global sports season. The "rivalry" with creator Vera Hill (ChiChi) was fabricated.

The Danger: Authorities, including Atty. Race Del Rosario issued stern warnings that asking for this video ("PM Sent") or clicking the malware-laden links violates Republic Act 9995 in the Philippines. Also Read: After 2026 Viral Pinay Gold Medalist Video, New ChiChi Call Scam: Why the Vera Hill Link is a Cyber Trap.

2. The Typo-Squatting Trap: Angel Nuzhat vs. Angel Nujhat

The Claim: A "12-minute viral MMS" of a Bangladeshi TikToker named Angel Nuzhat was leaked.

The Reality: SCAM. The creator's real name is Angel Nujhat (@angelnujhat.07). Cyber-criminals purposefully pushed the misspelt name "Nuzhat" alongside fake "12-minute" download links to dominate search engines without interference from her real profile.

The Danger: Searches for the misspelt name led directly to phishing sites and hidden spyware designed to steal banking credentials. Also Read: Angel Nujhat or Angel Nuzhat? The Truth Behind the Viral 12-Minute Video Search Trend.

3. The Misplaced Identity: Payal Gaming's '19:34' Video

The Claim: A 19-minute and 34-second explicit video of popular Indian streamer Payal Gaming was leaked online.

The Reality: FALSE ATTRIBUTION. Police cyber-safety handles quickly clarified that the clips attributed to Payal were AI deepfakes. The actual "19:34" video belongs to a completely different, real privacy leak involving a West Bengal couple (Sofik and Sonali).

The Danger: Scammers slapped the gamer's name onto the West Bengal couple's tragedy to farm clicks, putting users at risk of violating IT Act laws for sharing non-consensual imagery. Also Read: Payal Gaming aka Payal Dhare Meets Sundar Pichai Months After 'Viral MMS Video' Controversy, Shares Photos.

4. The Object Keyword Hijack: 'Teh Pucuk 17 Menit'

The Claim: A 17-minute scandal video from Indonesia, dubbed the "Teh Pucuk" video.

The Reality: PHISHING BAIT. The viral name simply came from a short, ambiguous clip of a woman drinking from a "Teh Pucuk Harum" tea bottle. Scammers took this recognisable brand and added a fake "17-minute full version" promise to it.

The Danger: "Full Video" links on Telegram and X redirected users to illegal gambling sites (Judol) and adware installations. Also Read: The Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral Video Trap: Fact Check.

5. The Tragedy Exploited: The Sara Baloch Case

The Claim: A viral heartbreak video of an "Assam Literature Student" named Sara Baloch.

The Reality: REAL CRIME, FAKE DECOY. Sara Baloch is a real TikToker in Balochistan, Pakistan, who was a victim of a very real extortion and blackmail case (resulting in three police arrests). However, international spammers hijacked her trending name, creating fake AI-generated "Assam student" PDF files to lure in Indian users.

The Danger: Searching for the real evidence is both illegal under cyber-laws and highly dangerous, as 99% of the links are phishing traps exploiting the victim's trauma. Also Read: Sara Baloch Viral Video: 3 Arrested in Pakistan, Beware of 'Assam' Fake Links.

The High Cost of Digital Curiosity

The viral video trends of February prove that the era of harmless internet rumours is over. Today, a trending "scandal" is rarely an accidental leak; it is a calculated, weaponised cyber-attack. By exploiting natural human curiosity, using AI to fabricate images of Zyan Cabrera or attaching highly specific timestamps to Payal Gaming's name, scammers are successfully manipulating millions of users into bypassing their own digital security. Also Read: Digital Voyeurism: From The '19-Minute Viral Video' Leak to Delhi-Meerut RRTS MMS Scandal, What Our Search History Reveals About Us.

Moreover, these scams carry real-world legal and emotional weight. Whether it is the violation of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act (RA 9995) in the Philippines, the IT Act in India, or PECA in Pakistan, participating in these viral hunts by typing "PM sent" or sharing links makes users complicit in cybercrimes. As we move forward, netizens must realise that clicking on a "leaked video" link is no longer just a guilty pleasure; it is a direct invitation for malware, identity theft, and legal prosecution. Stop the search, verify the facts, and refuse to feed the algorithms that profit off digital exploitation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).