Gold Medal Breaks! Olympic Officials Investigate Faulty Medals at 2026 Winter Olympics

The Milano Cortina 2026 organising committee has confirmed it is investigating a series of technical failures involving the medals being awarded at the Winter Games. The move follows several high-profile incidents where athletes, including American gold medallist Breezy Johnson, seen their prizes fall apart within minutes of the podium ceremony. Viral Gold Medalist Celebration Video: Shirtless Benjamin Karl Celebrates in Snow At 2026 Winter Olympics.

The issue has cast a shadow over the first week of competition in Italy, with athletes and national committees expressing frustration over the durability of the most expensive medals in Olympic history.

2026 Winter Olympics Medals Break

The scale of the problem became apparent on Monday, 9 February, after several medallists shared images of their damaged hardware.

Breezy Johnson (USA): The downhill skiing champion showed reporters her gold medal in three separate pieces. "I was jumping in excitement, and it broke," Johnson said, warning fellow athletes "not to jump" while wearing them. Breezy Johnson Breaks Gold Medal Justus Strelow (Germany): TV cameras captured the moment the biathlete's bronze medal detached from its ribbon and clattered to the floor during a team celebration. Justus Strelow Medal Breaks



WATCH: Winter Olympic organizers have launched a probe into multiple incidents of medals breaking, including one instance faced by US downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson, whose medal cracked after it fell off https://t.co/60tR5ectaz pic.twitter.com/ifzSQfjkUV — Reuters (@Reuters) February 9, 2026

Alysa Liu (USA): The figure skater posted a video on social media showing her gold medal completely detached from its blue sash, jokingly captioning it: "My medal don't need the ribbon."

Ebba Andersson (Sweden): The cross-country skier reported that her silver medal "fell in the snow and broke in two" during a victory lap. Early findings from the investigation suggest the issue may lie with the breakaway mechanism in the medal's cord. Under safety regulations, the ribbons are designed to release if pulled with significant force to prevent athletes from being choked. However, the weight of the 2026 medals, which are reportedly quite heavy, appears to be triggering these mechanisms prematurely during normal celebratory movements like jumping. Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal: Why Clicking This Zyan Cabrera Link Is Dangerous. The medals themselves are also unique in design, constructed as "discs of ice" made of two offset halves joined in the middle. Athletes have reported that these halves are prone to splitting or chipping when they hit the ground after detaching from the ribbon.

2026 Olympic Medal Facts

Category Details Manufacturer Italian State Mint Material 100% Recycled metals (a world first) Intrinsic Value Approx. $2,400 (Gold), $1,400 (Silver) Design Feature "Discs of Ice" with two offset halves Reported Issue Clasp/Ribbon detachment & structural splitting

Andrea Francisi, the Chief Games Operations Officer for Milano Cortina 2026, told a press conference that organisers are giving the matter "maximum attention."

"We are fully aware of the situation and you have seen the pictures," Francisi said. "We are looking into exactly what the problem is. We want this to be perfect because this is one of the most important moments for the athletes.

The committee is currently working on a "Plan B," which may include replacing damaged medals for impacted athletes. This follows a similar controversy at the Paris 2024 Games, where several bronze medals had to be replaced after they began to tarnish and corrode within days of being awarded.

The medal quality is not the only logistical issue facing organisers this week. On Sunday, it was revealed that the anti-slip surface on the figure skating podium in Milan was so abrasive that it damaged the blades of several skaters who stepped onto it without guards. Organisers have since apologised and offered free skate-sharpening services to affected teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).