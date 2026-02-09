Viral Gold Medalist Celebration Video: Shirtless Benjamin Karl Celebrates in Snow At 2026 Winter Olympics
Austrian snowboarder Benjamin Karl made history at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming the oldest individual gold medalist in the event’s history. Following his successful title defence in the parallel giant slalom, the gold medalist video has gone viral.
Austrian snowboarding veteran Benjamin Karl delivered one of the most enduring images of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Moments after successfully defending his Olympic title in the men’s parallel giant slalom, the 40-year-old defied the sub-zero temperatures at Livigno Snow Park by stripping off his racing gear to celebrate shirtless in the snow. Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal: Why Clicking This Zyan Cabrera Link Is Dangerous.
The celebration was not merely a spontaneous burst of adrenaline but a carefully planned tribute to Austrian skiing icon Hermann Maier. Karl, who flexed for the cameras before dropping chest-first into the powder, revealed he had waited 25 years to replicate the famous pose of his childhood hero.
Karl’s victory was a masterclass in precision and late-race acceleration. Trailing South Korea’s Kim Sang-kyum for much of the big final, the Austrian capitalised on a slight edge through the final four gates to cross the finish line just 0.19 seconds ahead. Lindsey Vonn Crash Video: US Skiing Star Airlifted Following High-Speed Fall at 2026 Winter Olympics Downhill Final.
Viral Gold Medalist Video
#JJOOxABC | ORO HISTÓRICO 💪
El austriaco Benjamin Karl escribió su nombre en la historia olímpica. Facundo Osa te cuenta por qué este triunfo es inolvidable para su exitosa carrera 🥇#ElJuegoQueSentimos #JuegosOlímpicos #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/OadAPV7jjf
— ABC Deportes (@ABCDeportes) February 8, 2026
Viral Gold Medalist Celebration
@Austria's Benjamin Karl
- Back-to-back Olympic gold 🥇🥇
- First snowboarder EVER to win 4 Olympic medals 🔥🔥🔥🔥
- First athlete to retain this title since 2006 pic.twitter.com/4DpR8PMct3
— Manuel Vélez (@manv3lez) February 9, 2026
With this win, Karl etched his name into the record books as the oldest individual gold medallist in Winter Olympic history, at 40 years and 115 days. He surpassed the previous record held by Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen. Additionally, Karl became the first snowboarder ever to claim four career Olympic medals, having previously won silver in Vancouver (2010), bronze in Sochi (2014), and gold in Beijing (2022).
The victory carries extra weight as Karl had previously announced that the 2025–26 season would be his last. Having carried the Austrian flag during the Opening Ceremony just two days prior, the gold medal serves as a fitting finale for a career spanning over two decades and five Olympic Games.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).