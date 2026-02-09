Viral Gold Medalist Celebration Video: Shirtless Benjamin Karl Celebrates in Snow At 2026 Winter Olympics

#JJOOxABC | ORO HISTÓRICO 💪 El austriaco Benjamin Karl escribió su nombre en la historia olímpica. Facundo Osa te cuenta por qué este triunfo es inolvidable para su exitosa carrera 🥇#ElJuegoQueSentimos #JuegosOlímpicos #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/OadAPV7jjf — ABC Deportes (@ABCDeportes) February 8, 2026

Viral Gold Medalist Celebration

@Austria's Benjamin Karl - Back-to-back Olympic gold 🥇🥇 - First snowboarder EVER to win 4 Olympic medals 🔥🔥🔥🔥 - First athlete to retain this title since 2006 pic.twitter.com/4DpR8PMct3 — Manuel Vélez (@manv3lez) February 9, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).