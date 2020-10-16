Rugby world champions South Africa have withdrawn from the 2020 Rugby Championship citing COVID-19 restrictions and players’ health concerns as the reason behind the decision to withdraw from the Championship. Organisers SANZAAR confirmed the withdrawal of the Spingboks from the Championship and announced a tri-nation competition in its place, which will involve Australia, New Zealand and Argentina and will be played in Australia later this month.

The world champions officially pulled out of the championship and cancelled their trip to Australia citing a combination of travel restrictions in both countries, players’ welfare and safety concerns and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The championship, usually a four-team tournament, has now been converted into a tri-nation tournament with games slashed to six instead of 12.

"SANZAAR and Rugby Australia have bent over backwards to make the tournament happen and it would have been unfair on them and their partners and state government to delay a decision any longer," South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

"This is a hugely disappointing outcome for supporters and commercial partners but the ongoing impacts of the pandemic in multiple dispensations mean we are unable to deliver a Springbok team without seriously compromising player welfare, apart from other logistical challenges."

The Tri-Nation tournament will now start on October 31 and will run until December 5 with each teams facing each other twice. The Championship was initially scheduled to be held in New Zealand but it was later moved to Australia due to lighter COVID-19 quarantining rules.

