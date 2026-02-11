In what is being hailed as an "all-time classic," South Africa defeated Afghanistan today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a match that required two Super Overs to find a winner. Interestingly, during the live telecast of match a strange noise was captured in the second innings. Some of the Netizens claimed the sound was of a kiss, but it can be anything and we cannot independently verify the source of the 'strange' noise. Super Over Rules in Cricket: Check What Law Says As SA vs AFG T20 WC 2026 Match Goes in 'One-Over Decider' Twice.

After both teams finished their 20 overs tied at 187, a first Super Over also ended level at 17 runs each, following a dramatic final-ball six by South Africa's Tristan Stubbs.

Watch Video: Kiss or Something Else?

Fan Questions 'Did Danny Morrison kiss the female commentator?'

Did Danny Morrison kiss the female commentator on live TV? 😭 pic.twitter.com/hWmoXSLjoh — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) February 11, 2026

The deadlock was finally broken in the second Super Over. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs powered the Proteas to a formidable 23 runs. In response, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had already smashed a brilliant 84 in the main match, hit three consecutive sixes to bring his side to the brink of victory. However, spinner Keshav Maharaj held his nerve, dismissing Gurbaz on the final ball to seal a 4-run victory for South Africa.

Disclaimer: We cannot independently verify the source of the sound. Users should exercise their own discretion.

