South Africa Women aim to clinch the three-match T20I series on 13 February, as they host Pakistan Women in the second encounter at Willowmoore Park. Following a thrilling last-ball victory in the series opener, the Proteas hold a 1-0 lead. A win tonight would secure the trophy for the hosts, while Pakistan must secure a victory to keep the series alive ahead of the final fixture in Kimberley. Where to Watch Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel in India.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women: How to Watch Live Streaming and Telecast?

In India, the series is unavailable for both online streaming and broadcast. In Pakistan, viewers might find the live telecast on A Sports HD or stream the match through the ARY Zap and Tamasha platforms. South African fans can follow the game live on SuperSport, with digital streaming available via the DStv App.

Match Fact

Category Details Event Pakistan Women’s Tour of South Africa 2026 Fixture 2nd T20I Venue Willowmoore Park, Benoni Date Friday, 13 February 2026 Time 18:00 Local / 21:00 PKT / 21:30 IST Live Stream (India) - Broadcast (Pakistan) A Sports HD / ARY Zap Broadcast (SA) SuperSport

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Team News

South Africa’s opening win was powered by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s brisk 61 and a match-winning cameo from debutant Kayla Reyneke. The Proteas have shown significant depth in their batting order, comfortably chasing down a target of 181 in the first match.

Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, will take confidence from their captain’s extraordinary individual performance. Sana smashed a career-best 90 off just 41 balls in the opener, single-handedly dragging her side to a competitive total. However, the visitors will need a more collective effort from their top-order batters and greater discipline in the death overs to level the series.

