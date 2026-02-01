WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Results: Roman Reigns Wins Men's and Liv Morgan Claims Women's Rumble Matches, Drew McIntyre Retains Undisputed Title and Other Results From Wrestling PLE

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The road to WrestleMania 42 officially began on Saturday night as Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan emerged victorious in their respective Royal Rumble matches. The event, held at the Riyadh Season Stadium, marked the first time a traditional Royal Rumble was hosted outside North America, delivering a night of high-stakes drama and historic career shifts. AJ Styles Retires: Former Two-Time Champions Takes Retirement After Lossing 'Career' Match To Gunther At WWE Royal Rumble 2026.

Reigns and Morgan Punch Tickets to Vegas

In the night's main event, Roman Reigns outlasted 29 other superstars to win his second career Royal Rumble. Entering mid-way through the bout, Reigns dominated the closing stages, eventually eliminating Gunther to secure his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Earlier in the evening, Liv Morgan achieved a career milestone by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble. Morgan entered at number 14 and displayed remarkable resilience, outlasting heavy hitters like Rhea Ripley and Lash Legend. She secured the win by last eliminating Tiffany Stratton, earning her first-ever Rumble victory.

The undercard also featured a sombre moment for fans as AJ Styles was forced into retirement following a technical submission loss to Gunther. Per the pre-match stipulation, Styles’ 28-year career came to a formal end in the centre of the ring.

McIntyre Defends Undisputed Gold

Drew McIntyre successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in a physical encounter against Sami Zayn. Despite a vocal crowd supporting Zayn, the Scottish Warrior utilised multiple Claymore Kicks to put an end to the challenger’s spirited effort. John Cena Retires: 17-Time World Champion Lays Down His Iconic Wristbands and Shoes In-Ring, Drawing Close To A Legendary Wrestling Career (Watch Video).

PLE Fact

Match Winner Method / Key Fact Men’s Royal Rumble Roman Reigns Last eliminated Gunther Women’s Royal Rumble Liv Morgan Last eliminated Tiffany Stratton Undisputed WWE Title Drew McIntyre (c) Defeated Sami Zayn via pinfall Career vs. Victory Gunther Defeated AJ Styles (Styles retired)

The biggest talking point of the Men’s Rumble was the surprise debut of Royce Keys (formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW). The Women’s Rumble was anchored by the emotional return of Brie Bella, who had been absent from the ring for four years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WWE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).