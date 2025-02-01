The final WWE regular programming before Royal Rumble 2025 took place in Indianapolis, where Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted Friday Night SmackDown. SmackDown worked as the perfect build-up to WWE's first major PLE of the year and featured a truckload of superstars, who were either in action or made their presence felt with their appearances. When is Royal Rumble 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST of WWE PLE Featuring 30 Men and 30 Women Royal Rumble Matches.

CM Punk Meets Kevin Owens

Ahead of his WWE Undisputed Championship title Ladder's match with Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens came out and started talking about his impending win. However, the bigmouth was interrupted by CM Punk, who stated that if Owens did win the match, the Second City Saint would challenge him at Wrestlemania. Owens did warm-up to the idea of a match with Punk but also maintained that he wishes for Punk's Wrestlemania dream not to get fulfilled in an intense face-off.

Owens and Punk Face-Off

Esos cánticos de Holy Shit. Una rivalidad entre CM Punk y Kevin Owens vendería a lo bestia. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9hAxXKkNsJ — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) February 1, 2025

Jimmy Uso vs Carmelo Hayes

Fans expected to see high-flying action, but the match was nothing but a slugfest, with Carmelo Hayes going all out on Jimmy Uso. Both wrestlers had their moments in this back-and-forth clash, but after surviving close calls, Jimmy Uso ended up as the winner, pinning Hayes while holding his tights down in a sneaky win.

Women's US Championship Match

Chelsea Green, in her first title defence, took on Michin and looked to get the win straight off the bat with a few quick pin attempts, but she failed. The match saw both wrestlers bring out their best move set, which amazed the fans until outside interference saw Green retain the title in a DQ loss.

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Motor City Machine Guns teamed up with Los Garza and took on WWE Tag Team Champions DIY, and Pretty Deadly. The eight-man tag saw almost every team showcase their skills in the squared ring, while MCMG and DIY stole all the limelight ahead of their Royal Rumble Match for the title. Chris Sabin from MCGM rolled by Tommaso Ciampa from DIY for the pin, helping his side win.

Naomi vs Liv Morgan

One-half of Women's tag champion Naomi took on former Women's champion Liv Morgan, who has been focusing on tag team action lately with Raquel by her side. The match saw several cheap shots, and interference from Bianca and Raquel, where eventually Naomi came out as victorious. Triple H Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels Reveal News to ‘The Game’.

Damian Priest and LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

In an impromptu match, Damian Priest and LA Knight were pitted against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. The match turned out to be volatile. All involved parties took part in heated action, with Priest taking out Tama Tonga to claim a clean win. However, Jacob Fatu ruined his celebratory plans and took out Priest to end the episode.

Jacob Fatu Cleans The Ring

Damian Priest y LA Knight VENCEN a Jacob Fatu y a Tama Tonga con el South of Heaven Chokeslam de Damian Priest a Tama Tonga. Y tras ello, Jacob Fatu ataca a Damian Priest, ejecuta su Moonsault y, con ello, se cierra el show. Main event metódico. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kXqUug1HUO — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) February 1, 2025

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2025 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).