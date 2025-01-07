Royal Rumble 2025 is still over a month away and fans are restless for the PLE (Premium Live event). WWE Raw debut on Netflix was a massive hit. Many former stars made appearances while the matches were also entertaining. Roman Reigns returned as the Tribal Chief after his win over Solo Sikoa while Rhea Ripley won the Women’s title back. Although fans might feel little disappointed with the returning stars in the show, they might see some of them in action during WWE Royal Rumble match. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, January 6: Roman Reigns Beats Solo Sikoa to Claim Ula Fala; Undertaker Returns, Rhea Ripley Wins Women’s World Championship and Other Exciting Events at Monday Night Raw on Netflix Debut.

As the Royal Rumble is not complete without entertaining men's and women's Royal Rumble matches with 30 men and women wrestlers looking to outplay other opponents. — and they're both on tap on February 1! Of course, there's more to Royal Rumble 2025 than the Rumble matches themselves. WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6: Legends Undertaker, The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Other Superstars Making Appearances on Mega Event (Watch Videos).

When is WrestleMania 40? Date and Venue of WWE Mega Event

Traditionally the Royal Rumble matches started in January. But this season its different. The event will emanate from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and host a sold-out crowd of diehard fans who will see the table set for WrestleMania 41. The event will have multiple matches including the main events. There might be a surprise entry of any former WWE Stars.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).