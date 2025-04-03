A new era for India's WWE fans began on April 1, 2025. Following their global transition to Netflix, WWE shows and programmes will be exclusively telecast on the premium OTT platform in India. This marked the end of WWE's broadcasting partnership with Sony Pictures Network India. Famous wrestling stars Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have arrived in India for the promotion of WWE programmes on Netflix. Recently, Netflix India shared some glimpses of both star wrestlers' photoshoot in Mumbai on their Instagram handle. Liv and Dominik were seen wearing traditional Indian attire. Dominik wore a kurta pyjama, whereas Liv dressed in a saree. WWE on Netflix in India Now! Triple H Confirms Date for World Wrestling Entertainment Live Streaming Details (Watch Video).

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan Dressed in Traditional Indian Attire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)