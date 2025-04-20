Elon Musk responded to a post on X that said that Tesla FSD (Full Self-Driving) was ideal for individuals with disabilities such as blindness, deafness and inability to drive. In response, Elon Musk responded that his Neuralink was interfacing directly to the visual cortex. He said, "...even those who are completely blind will be able to see again. Musk explained, "Computer vision will be limited at first, like early computer graphics, but ultimately will exceed the best human eyes." The post hinted at Neuralink's experimental medical device, Blindsight, which restores vision for blind people. What Is Olo Colour? Scientists Reveal New Blue-Green Shade Created by Stimulating Human Retinas Using Laser Technology, Details Here.

Elon Musk Said '... Blind Will Be Able to See Again' With Neuralink

With @Neuralink interfacing directly to the visual cortex, even those who are completely blind will be able to see again. Computer vision will be limited at first, like early computer graphics, but ultimately will exceed the best human eyes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2025

