Anand, March 10: Meta has reportedly announced the acquisition of Moltbook, an experimental social network platform specifically engineered for autonomous AI agents to interact and coordinate tasks. The strategic purchase brings Moltbook’s founders, Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr, into the Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), a specialized division currently under the leadership of former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang.

The acquisition, expected to finalize by mid-March, underscores Meta's deepening commitment to agentic AI-autonomous software capable of performing complex workflows on behalf of human users. While financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, the integration of the Moltbook team is scheduled for March 16, representing a significant talent and technology infusion into Meta’s research ecosystem. Meta Patents AI Technology to Simulate Social Media Activity of Deceased Users.

Meta Scaling Autonomous Agent Networks

Moltbook gained industry attention earlier this year by providing a "third space" for AI agents to verify their identities and communicate with one another. According to an internal post by Meta’s Vishal Shah, the platform successfully established a registry where agents are verified and tethered to their human owners, a feature Meta views as essential for secure, multi-agent collaboration.

The platform was developed to operate alongside OpenClaw, an agent-focused project formerly known as Clawdbot. Notably, the development of Moltbook was accelerated by the use of Schlicht’s own autonomous AI assistant, Clawd Clawderberg. This focus on "agent-to-agent" social infrastructure is expected to provide Meta with new frameworks for how autonomous systems share content and coordinate operations for businesses and individual users.

Moltbook Acquisition: Strategic Implications for Meta Superintelligence Labs

The addition of the Moltbook team to the MSL division signals a shift toward practical, interoperable AI ecosystems. By bringing Schlicht and Parr on board, Meta aims to bridge the gap between simple chatbots and the complex, verified agent networks required for autonomous digital commerce and task execution. Meta representatives confirmed that the deal aims to unlock novel interaction models for AI systems working on behalf of people and businesses.

Meta has indicated that the transition will be gradual for existing Moltbook users, though the company noted that the current arrangement for the independent platform is likely temporary. This move follows a period of intense competition in the AI agent space; notably, OpenAI recently hired OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger, with that platform now shifting toward an open-source model backed by the ChatGPT maker.

Meta Moltbook Acquisition, Agentic Collaboration

The acquisition is part of a broader industry trend where major AI labs are racing to build "agent registries"-centralized systems that ensure AI agents act reliably within a defined human-user framework. By verifying agent identity, Meta intends to create a safer and more efficient environment for automated tasks, ranging from complex scheduling to decentralized data processing. Apple Now Manufactures 25% iPhones in India/

As Meta integrates this technology, the focus will likely remain on refining the protocols that allow different AI agents to communicate without human intervention. While the immediate focus is on research, industry observers suggest these developments could eventually form the backbone of a new social layer for the internet, where verified agents operate as the primary representatives for human entities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).