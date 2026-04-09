Ai+ has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of its latest tablet, the PulseTab. Designed to cater to students and entertainment enthusiasts, the new device focuses on providing a large-format viewing experience paired with long-lasting battery life. The tablet features a refined, modern design with two distinct colour variants, marking a significant step for the brand in the budget tablet segment.

The PulseTab introduces several upgrade features intended to improve daily usability and performance. Key highlights include a high-refresh-rate display for smoother visuals and an enhanced audio system designed for immersive media consumption. By combining a high-capacity battery with the latest Android software, Ai+ aims to offer a reliable workstation for productivity and digital learning. OnePlus Nord 6 Launched in India With Massive 9,000mAh Battery; Sale Begins on April 9.

Ai+ PulseTab Specifications and Features

The Ai+ PulseTab is equipped with an immersive 10.95-inch Full HD display, offering a resolution of 1200 x 1920 pixels and a brightness of 400 nits. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid transitions and a more responsive touch experience. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can further expand the storage using a dedicated TF card slot.

For photography and video conferencing, the device houses a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Audio is handled by a Quad BOX speaker system, providing immersive sound for calls and entertainment. The tablet runs on Android 16 with a custom Dashboard interface. Connectivity options include support for both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE networks via a Dual SIM slot. To support its massive 8,000mAh battery, the PulseTab also features fast charging capabilities. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launch in India on April 15; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Ai+ PulseTab Price in India

The Ai+ PulseTab is positioned as a competitive entry in the Indian tablet market with an official price tag of INR 9,999. By offering a 10.95-inch Full HD panel and 4G connectivity at this price point, Ai+ is targeting the value-conscious segment that requires a versatile device for both home and on-the-go use.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).