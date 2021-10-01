Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will go live by midnight for prime members only. The sale is expected to offer lucrative benefits on several products, including smartphones, gadgets, appliances and more. To keep the buzz going, the e-commerce giant has revealed some exciting deals on smartphones. In the latest reveal, the Apple iPhone 11 will be listed with a massive price cut. The handset, which is now two-generation old, will be available for sale below Rs 40,000 for the first time during the Great Indian Festival 2021. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 To Begin at Midnight for Prime Members.

It's worth noting that prices of the iPhone 11 were extensively dropped immediately after the launch of the iPhone 13. However, the handset is listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 50,999.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

The offer page on the e-commerce website suggests that the device will see a price as low as Rs 3x,999. Going by the offer page, it is safe to assume that the phone definitely will be available for Rs 40,000.

The sale that you've been waiting for is here! Find iPhones starting at Rs 32,999* with exchange offers at #AmazonGreatIndianFestival#BoxesOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/NpwZyHZ2dI — Amazon India (@amazonIN) October 1, 2021

If the price of the iPhone 11 drops to Rs 39,999, the handset will see a discount of Rs 10,000 from its current price, currently priced at Rs 50,999. The phone comes in three variants - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. We expect this price would be for the base model. However, it remains to be seen what will be the prices of the 128GB and 256GB variants during the sale.

