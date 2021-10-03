The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy F42 5G phones are now available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively. As a part of the ongoing sales, both the handsets have been listed on the e-commerce websites at much lower prices than their introductory rates. The Galaxy M32 5G is being retailed for Rs. 3,000 lesser prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Live Deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy M52 5G, Apple Watch SE, OnePlus 9R, Asus TUF Gaming F15 & More.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G phone is available for a discounted price of Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+128GB now costs Rs 28,999. The phone is also available for purchase at Samsung.com and select retail stores. It's worth noting that the original launch price of Galaxy M52 5G is Rs 29,999 for the base variant. The launch price of the bigger 8GB variant is priced at Rs 31,999. The handset comes in two colour options - Blazing Black and Icy Blue.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy F42, on the other hand, is also available for Rs 3,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The bigger 8GB+128GB is available for Rs 19,999. The phone is also up for sale via Samsung.com and select retail stores. The original launch price of 6GB and 8GB variants were Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999. It will be available in two colours - Matte Aqua and Matte Black.

