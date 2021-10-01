Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale are around the corner. Both sales will bring exciting offers and massive discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, earphones and more. Looks like Apple also wants to join this sale hype as it has come up with a new offer. In this new offer, customers will get free AirPods on the purchase of iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12. This offer will begin on October 7, 2021. It is important to note Apple will not offer any discounts on both iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 like Flipkart and Amazon India websites. Apple MacBook Pro 2021 Models With Enhanced Display Resolution Likely To Arrive Later This Year: Report.

Customers can get their hands on iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 and AirPods via the Apple India online store. The company has also released a poster for this deal which showcases iPhones placed in such a manner that it forms an 'X' shape.

Save the date! Offer begins 07.10.21! Buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini and get AirPods on us. Personalise your AirPods by adding free engraving. Choose from seven regional languages, emojis and more. For additional savings trade in your old phone. — Apple (@Apple) September 30, 2021

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Photo Credits: Apple)

Along with it, AirPods can also be seen which look like the 2nd gen AirPods that costs Rs 14,900. iPhone 12 Mini 64GB model costs Rs 59,900, the 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple India)

iPhone 12 starts at 65,900 for the base model whereas the top-end variant retails at Rs 80,900. Both models flaunt 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch displays respectively with HDR and Face ID support. iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 sport a 12MP dual rear camera system and a 12MP selfie snapper. iPhone 12 comes powered by an A14 Bionic processor paired with up to 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, dual SIM, 5G and GPS.

